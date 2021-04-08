Pooja Hegde To Receive Whopping Rs 3 Crore For Her Role In 'Thalapathy 65': Report

Up next for Pooja Hegde is the Tamil action thriller, the untitled Thalapathy 65, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars her as the female lead opposite Vijay. The movie’s principal shooting has recently commenced in Russia, and Hegde will be joining the team soon. Reportedly, the actor is set to get a whopping Rs 3 crore for the movie.

According to Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that Pooja Hedge, who is portraying the female lead, is receiving Rs 3 crore for the project. Reportedly, this is the highest amount that the actor has received so far in her career and the significant reason for this hike is the actor’s increased admiration equally around the country. Pooja Hegde has been getting a huge list of offers coming her way from the various film industries in the country.

The actor was keen on accepting this opportunity and sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay, which is why she cleared out her calendar and got on board the project, promptly. The outlet also revealed that the movie has gone on floors in Russia on April 7 and the crew will be shooting without any breaks for the next 10 days, before wrapping up the schedule. The action-packed thriller will feature Vijay playing a con agent and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Apart from this movie, Pooja will also be seen next in the movie Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, which has already wrapped up and is set to arrive in theatres on July 30, 2021. She will also feature in the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, for which she will film after she wraps up shooting for Thalapathy 65. The actor will join the team of the latter in Russia, by the end of April after she finishes filming for the Rohit Shetty movie Cirkus, in which she shares screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

