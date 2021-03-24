Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Vijay In Nelson Dilipkumar's Directorial 'Thalapathy 65'

Pooja Hegde will be starring next opposite South superstar Vijay Thalapathy. Hegde has been confirmed as the female in Thalapathy 65. Pooja Hegde herself took to Instagram and confirmed the news about being part of Thalapathy Vijay’s new movie.

Pooja Hegde to star in Thalapathy Vijay’s new movie

Pooja Hegde is on a roll. She has multiple projects in her kitty and busy completing back-to-back schedules of these films. Now, Pooja Hegde has added a new feather to her hat. She will star opposite South superstar Vijay Thalapathy in his next film, Thalapathy 65. News of Pooja Hegde’s casting was revealed on Sun Pictures’ official social media handles.

The production house took to social media and shared a teaser about Pooja Hegde. The teaser starts with an upbeat background score announcing Thalapathy 65. Then the teaser adds, “Your hearts are about to be stolen”. Soon the Thalapathy 65 teaser welcomes the “stunning diva” Pooja Hegde on this journey by sharing a picture of the actor at the end. Watch the Thalapathy 65 teaser below welcoming Pooja Hegde on board.

Pooja Hedge herself took to Instagram and shared the teaser on her story. She reposted this teaser from music composer Anirudh’s Instagram story, who welcomed her to Thalapathy 65 team as well. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story below.

Vijay’s upcoming movie details

Thalapathy 65 is rumoured to star in an action thriller and it will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Nelson has also penned the script of Thalapathy Vijay’s new movie. As mentioned earlier, Sun Pictures will be producing this highly-anticipated action thriller. Moreover, Anirudh has been signed as a music composer. A glimpse of his music has already been given in this Pooja Hegde teaser of the film.

Talking about the cast and crew of Thalapathy 65, Nelson Dilipkumar marked his directorial debut with the film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film starred actor Nayanthara and went on to become a commercial hit. He recently directed Sivakarthikeyan in the film Doctor and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release. Before Thalapathy 65, Sun Pictures collaborated with Vijay for the film Sarkar. The 2018 film turned out to be a successful venture for both parties. Hence similar or better results are expected from Thalapathy Vijay’s new movie.

Image Credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram, Sun Pictures Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.