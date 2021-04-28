Pooja Hegde Wishes Allu Arjun A Speedy Recovery In 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' Style

Pooja Hegde is one of the active film celebrities on social media and often conducts interactive sessions with her fans as well. A short while ago, her Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo co-star Allu Arjun had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on social media, which had left his fans concerned. Pooja then sent a response to Allu’s announcement and made a witty reference to their film together, while sending him wishes for recovery. Her tweet promptly received a wave of reactions from netizens, who expressed their amusement in their replies.

Pooja Hegde’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo wishes for Allu Arjun

Pooja Hegde had recently announced herself that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus and said that she would be quarantining herself. In a similar message, Allu Arjun also made the announcement of him testing positive for the virus saying that he has “isolated” himself, and told fans not to be concerned as he was feeling “fine”. In her reply to Allu’s tweet, Pooja referred to him and herself with their character names from the film. She started by saying that “Buntu” had joined “Amulya” to give her “company”. After wishing him a speedy recovery, Pooja ended her comment by saying that Allu would get healthy “in no time”.

Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! ðŸ¥º Take care @alluarjun ðŸ¤— Sending you some healing light and energy â˜ºï¸ you’ll be healthy in no time! ðŸ˜ƒ — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 28, 2021

Lol ðŸ˜† ðŸ¤£ — Geetesh N (@geetesh_n) April 28, 2021

Take care â¤ï¸ — _NagaVenkat_ (@NagaVenkat_200) April 28, 2021

A number of fans reacted to her comment by posting their amused reactions in their replies and asked them both to take care of themselves. Just a few days ago, Pooja shared the news of her contracting the virus in her Instagram story. Quite like Allu, she also said that she was feeling fine and “recuperating well”, and even asked everyone to stay at home and be safe from the virus.

Image courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja had starred alongside Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo last year for the second time in her career. The actors had first worked together in the film Duvvada Jagannadham, which was released in 2017. Pooja Hegde has a list of upcoming films up her sleeves, including Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya, Cirkus among others. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pushpa, which is set to release in August this year.

Promo image courtesy: Pooja Hegde & Allu Arjun Instagram

