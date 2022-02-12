Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On 60th B'day; 'Hope The B'day Was As Special As You'

Actor Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. She keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures. The Radhe Shyam actor is currently busy with her upcoming projects as she has a jam-packed year ahead of her with a number of projects lined up.

On Friday, Pooja Hedge took some time out and jetted off for a vacation with her family members to the Maldives to celebrate her mother's birthday. Recently, she treated fans with glimpses from her mother's birthday. Sharing the pictures, she also penned a heartwarming note.

Pooja Hegde wishes her mom on her 60th Birthday

On Saturday, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures that gave fans a sneak peek into her mother Latha Hegde's 60th birthday celebrations. In the first picture, Pooja was seen donned in a white coloured two-piece dress. The dress had a plunging neckline and was paired with flared pants. The actor accessorised the look with star-shaped earrings. The second picture featured her parents and her brother Rishabh Hegde having a gala time together. The picture was captured in the scenic backdrop of the beautiful island. The last picture featured Pooja posing with her mother alongside the beautiful ocean.

Sharing the photo, Mohenjo Daro actor captioned the post as "The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you"

Here take a look at her post-

Fans were all praises for the post and they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Earlier Pooja had shared pictures from her latest getaway in the Maldives.

Pooja Hegde shares glimpses from her Maldives vacation with family

On Friday, the Radhe Shyam actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses with her brother Rishabh Hegde and their parents in front of a yacht, ready to venture into the island nation. The post was a perfect 'family click'. In the post, Pooja was donned in a pair of blue bell-bottoms and a cropped white top. The family were all smiles, as they posed for the picture. Sharing the post, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham actor captioned it as "Finally! Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much-needed one #famjam #dnd".

Here take a look at her post-

Image: Instagram@hegdepooja