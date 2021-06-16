Pooja Hegde Wishes Koratala Siva On His Birthday With A BTS Pic From 'Acharya'

South Indian director Koratala Siva recently celebrated his birthday on June 15. Celebs from all over the industry poured in wishes for the director. One of the celebs to wish Koratala Siva on his birthday was Pooja Hegde. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture with the director. The duo is currently working together for the movie Acharya.

Pooja Hegde wishes Koratala Siva

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and wished Koaratal Siva on his birthday. The actress shared a BTS picture of herself with the director from the sets of the movie Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. While sharing the photo she wrote "Happy birthday Koratala Siva Sir! I know how awkward you are when it comes to taking pictures of yourself, but thank you for graciously granting my request! hope this year is filled with love, luck and BLOCKBUSTERS. See you on set soon!."

Acharya cast

Acharya cast includes Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in the lead role with Sonu Sood in a supporting role. The movie was scheduled to release on 13th May but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. The movie will also feature a special song performed by Regina Cassandra.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies

The actress will next be seen in the period romantic drama movie Radhe Shyam. The movie will feature Prabhas in the lead role opposite Hegde. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and is set in 1970's Europe. Pooja will also be seen in the romantic comedy movie Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The actress is also all set to feature in the Bollywood movie Cirkus that will feature Ranveer Singh playing a double role for the first time in his career, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja as his female leads. The film will also star Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma in supporting roles. Some other upcoming movies of Pooja Hegde also include Thalapathy 65 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM AND KORATALA SIVA'S TWITTER

