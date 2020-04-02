Pooja Hegde's Hair Secret Is Something That Is Available In Everyone's Homes

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrities have turned to social media to kill their boredom. Actors are requesting their social media followers to not step out of their homes and to stay indoors. Some actors are making use of this time to learn something new and are also spending time with their families. While on the other hand, some actors are making use of this time to interact with their fans. One of them is Pooja Hegde.

The actor had an Ask Pooja session on her Twitter account. The fans asked her several questions right from Bollywood to beauty tips. Pooja Hegde even shared her hair care secret after one of her fans asked her about the same.

On being asked about Pooja Hegde's secret to strong hair, Pooja revealed it to fans. Here is the one thing that strengthen's Pooja Hegde's hair. This hair secret is something that is easily available in our homes.

Check out what Pooja Hegde replied on this

Pooja Hegde revealed that the secret ingredient that strengthens her hair is coconut oil. Coconut oil is known to stimulate hair growth and also helps to prevent hair breakage and split ends. Experts believe that coconut oil is also considered to be an effective hair conditioner for all types of hair. That is why it is not a surprise that coconut oil has proven to be beneficial for Pooja Hegde.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. In the film, Pooja Hegde shared the screen space with Allu Arjun. Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film features Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The film is expected to hit the screens in April 2020.

