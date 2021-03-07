Pooja Sawant - All You Need To Know About The Actress' Life, Work And Family

Pooja Sawant is an Indian film actress who primarily appears in Marathi films. The actress began her career in 2008 as a contestant in SonyTV's reality dance show, Boogie Woogie. She also won a beauty pageant in 2008 which earned her fame. She then began her career in the Marathi film Industry with the multistarrer film, Kshanbhar Vishranti, which acquired cult status among movie lovers. Here's all you need to know about the Marathi actress.

Pooja Sawant's career - An overview

Pooja Sawant Family

Pooja Sawant was born to Amruta Sawant and Vilas Sawant in Mumbai on Jan 25, 1990. She completed her schooling from Balmohan Vidyamandir, and went to SIWS College of Science and Commerce, both in Mumbai, for her graduation. The actress also has a sister called Ruchira Sawant and a younger brother named Shrey Sawant. The actress often posts pictures and videos with her family on her Instagram handle. Take a look at a post the actress posted with her family below.

Also read: Amruta Khanvilkar's Latest Look Has Fans Comparing Her To Kim Kardashian And JLo

Pooja Sawant movies and TV appearances

Pooja Sawant has appeared in a number of films over the course of her career which spans more than a decade. The actress appeared in Marathi film Zhakaas alongside Ankush Choudhary, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sai Tamhankar. The movie was a critical and commercial success and was declared a blockbuster. In 2012, Pooja appeared in another multi starer movie, Satrangi Re. Pooja also appeared in the satire blockbuster movie Poshter Boyz, along with Aniket Vishwasrao, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi and Neha Joshi.

Also read: GHMC Elections 2020: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni And Wife Amala Cast Their Votes

In 2019, Pooja Sawant also appeared in the action-adventure film Junglee, directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell. Pooja Sawant was also a judge on the reality TV show Maharashtra's Best Dancer from 2020-21. Pooja is all set to appear next in the Marathi horror flick, Bali which is slated for a 2021 release. She will also appear in the upcoming Marathi film, Love U Mitra along with Gashmeer Mahajani. The actress shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Valentine's Day 2021. Take a look below.

Pooja Sawant net worth

According to wikibioz.com, Pooja Sawant's net worth is $10 million and is termed as "moderate rich". According to the report, the actress makes nearly ₹5 crores per movie.

Also read: Aditya Sarpotdar Hints A Sequel Or Spin-off For 'Zombivli' If The Film Does Well

Also read: Remember When Rana Daggubati Said Working With Director Prabhu Solomon 'is Not Easy'?

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.