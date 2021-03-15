Pooja Sawant, Amruta Khanvilkar & Other Marathi Actors' Weekly Roundup; Check Out Here

After working hard for an entire week, celebrities too, take some time off from their busy schedule and enjoy some leisure time on the weekends. Moreover, several celebrities also share their weekend plans with their followers on social media. Marathi actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Pooja Sawant and several other celebrities shared their weekend plans on their Instagram account recently. Take a look.

Weekend posts of Marathi celebs

Pooja Sawant

Pooja Sawant was one of the judges of the reality dance show Maharashtra's Best Dancer. As the team of MBD progressed towards the end of the show, Pooja Sawant spent her time on the sets of her show, as they shot for the finale of this season. The actor shared, that she prefers carrying her cup along with her, on-sets. Over the weekend, Pooja not only shot for the finale of the show but also spent time watching the episodes at home.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar had quite an eventful weekend at home. The actor invited one of her friends over and they spent some time together, chilling with a bottle of wine and some ice cream cake. Overall, the actor had a cheat day over the weekend and also shared some pictures, as she spent time with her family

Mukta Barve

Actor Mukta Barve also took some time off her work schedule and spent her weekend with one of her favourite people, as mentioned in her Instagram post. Mukta Barve is a coffee person and moreover, she loves filter coffee. She shared a picture of her, posing with two cups of filter coffee and wrote in the caption, "Pc: my favourite person, who loves to capture memories beautifully â¤"(sic).

Umesh Kamat

Actor Umesh Kamat shared a hilariously adorable video with his wife Priya Bapat. The couple was seen running around in a garden, in their white ensembles. Anuradha Paudwal's song Are Pakdo Pakdo played in the background as they enjoyed some time together. Umesh Kamat captioned their video, "Garden à¤®à¤˜à¤²à¤¾ Romance !"(sic).

Anvita Phaltankar

Anvita Phaltankar is one of the most popular Marathi TV actors. She features on the Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tasi Me Nandayla and is known for her character as Sweetu. Anvita Phaltankar also had a working weekend and she shared a video of her practising dance with her co-star Shalva, who plays the character of Omkar.

