Pooja Sawant Shares New Poster Of 'Bali', Reveals Release Date Of Upcoming Horror Film

Pooja Sawant and Swwapnil Joshi are all set for the release of their upcoming horror Marathi movie Bali. On March 25, the former took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Bali. Pooja Sawant also revealed the release date of her upcoming horror flick. Bali is slated to release in cinema halls on Friday, April 16, 2021.

New poster of Pooja Sawant and Swwapnil Joshi starrer 'Bali'

As seen in Pooja Sawant's Bali poster, the actor will be portraying the character of a doctor. In this picture, Pooja is seen dressed in a khaki design kurta, holding a stethoscope in her hand. The poster reads, "à¤¬à¤³à¥€, à¤•à¥‹à¤£ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¬à¥‡à¤¥?". Sharing Marathi movie Bali's poster image, Pooja wrote in the caption, "à¤•à¥‹à¤£ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¬à¥‡à¤¥ ? ‘à¤²à¤ªà¤¾à¤›à¤ªà¥€’à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¤‚à¤¤à¤° à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤˜à¥‡à¤‰à¤¨ à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤ à¤†à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤ à¤†à¤£à¤–à¥€ à¤à¤• à¤¹à¥…à¤¾à¤°à¤°à¤ªà¤Ÿ. 16 à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤² à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥‚à¤¨ à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤—à¥ƒà¤¹à¤¾à¤¤" (Who is Elizabeth? After the success of 'Lapachapi', we are bringing another awesome movie. In theatres since April 16th) in the caption.

Furthermore, she also added details about the film. She wrote, "Presented by @arjunsbaran @kartiknishandar Produced by @gseamsak Directed by @furia_vishal Starring @swwapnil_joshi @iampoojasawant @pritamkagne #samarthajadhav". Take a look at the poster of Bali below.

Fans and followers of Pooja Sawant were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Excited to see the trailer", while another added, "All the best for your upcoming movie mam". A fan comment read as "à¤®à¥€ à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤• à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¬à¤³à¥€ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€" (I am excited for Bali). Another fan commented, "this is called thrill". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image source - Pooja Sawant's Instagram comment section

About Bali release

Swwapnil Joshi's Bali is directed by Vishal Furia. Apart from Swwapnil Joshi and Pooja Sawant, the Marathi horror film also features Samarth Jadhav and Pritam Kagne in supporting roles. The film wrapped its shooting schedule in Feb 2020 and was slated to release last year, however, due to COVID-19, the release was postponed.

Promo image source - Pooja Sawant's Instagram

