Pooja Sawant's Top Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Pooja Sawant is amongst the most well-known actors of the Marathi film Industry. She has been in the industry now for a decade and made her debut with Sachit Patil's multistarrer film Kshanbhar Vishranti in 2010. The actor also participated in Sony TV’s Boogie Woogie. Her filmography consists of a wide range of movies such as Poshter Boyz, Cheater, Love Express, and many more. Here are some of Pooja Sawant's movies you should not miss:

Satrangi Re

Satrangi re, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, released in the year 2012. The film is a musical drama that stars actors like Siddharth Chandekar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Pooja Sawant, Adinath Kothare, Soumil Shringarpure, and Bhushan Pradhan in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a group of friends who have a common passion for music. They go through various difficult situations together. Pooja Sawant plays the role of Jenny.

Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota

Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota is a Marathi comedy flick released in 2015. The film was directed by Shrabani Deodhar. The film features Adinath Kothare, Siddharth Chandekar, Pooja Sawant, Makarand Anaspure, Pushkar Shotri, and Mrunmayee Deshpande. The story of the film revolves around Jay, played by Adinath Kothare, an orphan who lives his life with his friends in his uncle's house. Things drastically change for him as his uncle stops paying for his expenses. Pooja Sawant plays the role of Isha, a rich girl who is Jay’s girlfriend.

Daagdi Chaawl

Daagdi Chaawl is an action drama thriller directed by Chandrakant Kanse. The film stars Ankush Chaudhari, Makarand Deshpande, and Pooja Sawant in lead roles. The plot revolves around Suryakanth who lives a simple life in Daagdi Chaawl in Mumbai. He is about to get married to his girlfriend Sonal, played by Pooja Sawant, when he meets a gang leader named Daddy who gets him involved in the crime world. The chemistry between Ankush Chaudhari and Pooja Sawant was loved by the audience.

Bhetli Tu Punha

Bhetli Tu Punha is considered to be one of Pooja Sawant's best movies. It is a romantic film helmed by Chandrakant Kanse. It stars Pooja Sawant and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in the lead roles. The story revolves around Alok, played by Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, and Ashwini, played by Pooja Sawant, who meet each other for their arranged marriage but Alok rejects her. They meet again while travelling to Goa separately while Alok realises that he made a huge mistake rejecting Ashwini. Pooja Sawant was critically acclaimed for her performance in the film.

Lapachhapi

Lapachhapi is a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. It stars Pooja Sawant and Usha Naik in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a couple who are forced to live in a haunted house in the middle of a sugarcane field. Pooja Sawant plays the role of a pregnant housewife Neha, who has to protect her unborn child from spirits. Pooja Sawant and Usha Naik's performance received positive reviews from critics.

Junglee

Pooja Sawant's movies also include a Hindi movie with actor Vidhyut Jammwal. The film is called Junglee and is an action-adventure film directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Asha Bhat, Pooja Sawant, and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles. Pooja Sawant plays the role of Shankara. The story revolves around a vet who comes to his father's elephant reserve and faces some international poachers.

Pooja Sawant worked in various other movies throughout her entire career. In her initial days, she did films like Zhakkas, Aata Ga Baya, Navra Maza Bhavra, Gondan, and Sanngto Aika. Some other notable Pooja Sawant movies include Nilkanth Master, Vrundavan, Cheater, Love express, Bus stop, Vijeta, and Bonus.

