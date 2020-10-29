Poonam Bajwa Makes Relationship With Director Suneel Reddy Instagram Official On His B-day

Kuppathu Raja fame Poonam Bajwa has taken the internet by a storm with her recent revelations. The actor who is very tight-lipped about her personal life recently went on to make her relationship with the popular director, Suneel Reddy official on her social media handle. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her beau, Suneel Reddy and also clear the air about the rumours.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor went on to share a bunch of pictures of her along with the birthday boy. In the first picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera as they stop to take a selfie on the beach. In the second picture, the actor shared a collage of her and Suneel post-workout. In the third picture, the duo can be seen striking an adorable pose in the pool. The rest of the pictures shared by the actor are truly unmissable as they are all happy in the pics.

Along with the pictures, the actor went on to share a long note in the caption wishing her beau and also revealing about their relationship. The caption read as, “Happy Happy Birthday to this handsome guy, beautiful soul, my partner in crime, life mate, romantic date, playmate, soul mate, my co-creator in all dreams gigantic, all moments magical!!” She added, “I love you more than words could ever say!”. The actor also concluded by saying that she was never into PDA but the bug has gotten her hence she went on to post this. Take a look at Poonam Bajwa and Suneel Reddy pictures below.

As soon as the post shared by Poonam Bajwa surfaced online, netizens could not stop themselves as they went all out to appreciate the picture and their relationship. While some of them called it “amazing”, while the others went on to say that they truly loved the pictures. Many other netizens were also seen flooding her post with fire, heart, love-struck and many more emojis. The post also garnered heaps of praise, likes and positive comments from fans. Check out a few comments below.

About the actor

Poonam Bajwa made her debut back in 2005 with the film, Modati Cinema and garnered praise for her acting skills in the movie. For the unknown, Poonam worked in Tollywood, Sandalwood, Kollywood, and Mollywood in her film career. It's one of the biggest reasons why she's holding such a huge fanbase in the country. She has also gone on to star in films such as Kuppathu Raja, Aranmanai 2, Muthina Kathirika, Romeo Juliet, Masterpiece and many more.

