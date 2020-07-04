Poonam Dubey Shares Instagram Video Asking Fans To Boycott The Use Of TikTok; WATCH

The Indian government banned a total of 59 Chinese apps in the aftermath of the ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. The government has decided to ban Tiktok and 59 other apps that have Chinese links. According to government officials, these apps were a threat to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country. India’s Information Technology Ministry has released a statement regarding the same.

Poonam Dubey urges fans to boycotted banned Chinese apps

Thus, a number of popular celebrities have been giving their opinions about the same. Recently, Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey urged her fans to boycott these Chinese apps. She shared a video on her social media asking her fans to support the Indian soldiers by deleting these banned apps like Tik Tok.

She is currently in the headlines not just for her comments on the apps, but also for her recent song, Fulawa Se Sajal. Poonam Dubey's song is currently trending on YouTube and has garnered over 50 lakh views. Dubey has also started completing her pending work including dubbing for the film Tu Nikla Chupa Rustam.

India Bans TikTok

Indian Government released a statement after they announced the ban of these apps. It mentioned that this step has been taken after receiving many complaints that have stated that these apps have been "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India". After the official statement of the ban on these apps, the people of this country have been extremely supportive of the government’s decision. Even some of the most popular faces of Tik Tok have also been in favour of this ban. Tik Tok celebrities have also given their statement to the public and applauded the government for their take on Chinese apps.

Popular TikTok personalities, Riya Kishanchandani and Ashnoor Kaur released their views about the ban of Tik Tok in India. Both of them are in support of the ban and have released videos explaining their views on their respective social media accounts. Ashnoor Kaur says that she is happy with the decision of the government of the digital strike that banned all Chinese apps. Similarly, Riya Kishanchandani also says that she does feel bad about the decision but is in favour of the ban.

