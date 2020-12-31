Poornima Indrajith Shares Pictures From Her 'GOA 2020' Trip; Fans Go Into A Frenzy

Malayalam TV actor Poornima Indrajith has a huge fan following on social media, where she keeps her fans updated with her daily life. The actor is currently holidaying in Goa with her family and friends. Her social media feed is flooded with pictures from her recent vacation, which are doing the rounds among her fans.

Poornima Indrajith's Goa trip pictures

The latest post on Poornima’s feed is from Palm Trees Patnem. In the post, the actor is seen wearing a white t-shirt dress and has her hair in an updo. She simply captioned her post as “G O A – 2020”, check it out below.

Poornima Indrajith's Instagram

Poornima also posted a couple of pictures with the group of people she was on a vacation with. The actor was seen enjoying a bonfire by the beach as she donned an aqua coloured dress. Check out the pictures from the same below.

Continuing the series of her “G O A 2020”, Poornima further posted a number of pictures where she was seen enjoying the beach waves. The actor revealed that she was at Patnem in Goa. She was seen wearing a black tank top and paired it up with blue denim shorts as she flaunted her tattoo on her arm. Check out the post below.

A couple of other pictures posted by Poornima revealed how she sat at the beach and waited for the beach waves to gush towards her. The actor was wearing a black tank top and blue denim shorts. Check out the beautiful shots of her at the beach below.

Netizens react to Poornima Indrajith's photos

A number of fans of the actor went into a frenzy when Poornima uploaded pictures from her recent vacation. Many users gushed to the posts and started leaving their comments and reactions on it. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Several fans revealed to the actor how stunning she looked in the pictures, while many others sent her love and warm regards. A number of other fans of the actor asked her to upload more pictures. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Poornima Indrajith on the work front

Poornima Indrajith was recently seen in Virus, which released back in the year 2019. The actor shall soon be seen in Thuramukham and Cobalt Blue. Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi and stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

