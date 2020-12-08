Poornima Indrajith's Fans Call Her 'fashion Inspiration' As She Shares A Cute Picture

Actor designer Poornima Indrajith is quite active on social media. She is often spotted sharing pictures and videos of her whereabouts on Instagram. Recently, Poornima took to her Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie of her in an elevator. Sharing this picture of the photo-sharing app, the actor wrote a motivational caption, "Caption changed to * I picked myself up âœ¨". Take a look at Poornima Indrajith's Instagram post.

Poornima Indrajith's elevator mirror selfie

In this Instagram post, the television star stunned in a white netted tee. The top was tucked into baggy denim pants. Poornima Indrajith looks striking in her bold and vogue tee. For glam, the star kept it simple with the nude makeup look. She opted for messy bun hairdo. Poornima's curly hair was tied in a bun. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and a grey designer handbag.

Also Read | Kris Jenner wishes 'sweet angel boy' Saint on 5th b'day: 'Can't wait to see you grow up'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the actor were quick to share their responses on Poornima Indrajith's photos. One of the users wrote, "Someone please ask this lady to adopt me!!ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸". Another added, "Crochet bodysuit, boyfriend jeans and you ! Totally trending. And mostly love you for showing the world we are not one foot in grave fashion at our age !". One of Poornima's followers wrote, "This is omg â¤ï¸ ur inspiration for the next generation mallusâ¤ï¸".

Stunned by Poornima Indrajith's young-looking posture, netizens also compared the actor with her daughter Prarthana. One of the fans commented, "OMG! I thought it’s Prarthana ðŸ˜¯ðŸ˜¯". Another added, "I thought u were prarthana....then I went....NOPE....NOT THE DAUGHTER it's "The MOTHER"....ðŸ˜â¤ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Poornima Indarjith Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Esha Deol wishes father Dharmendra on 85th b'day, says 'Wish you the best of health'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Poornima Indrajith was last seen in a 2019's flick, Virus. Speaking about her upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Rajeev Ravi's flick, Thuramukham. It is a historical drama. She also boats to be part of the ensemble cast of the film Cobalt Blue.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia feels 'blessed' as she visits Gurudwara with family on Sunday; see pics

Also Read | Neha Dhupia enjoys her evening with 'baby girl' Mehr and a 'herd of horses'; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.