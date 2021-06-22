Poovachal Khader Passes Away At 73; Fans Of The Late Lyricist Mourn His Demise

Veteran Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader has passed away. As per a report on Matrubhumi, the relevant attending medical authorities at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College announced Poovachal Khader's death at 12.15 am on June 22nd, 2021. As per the statements from the members of Poovachal Khader's family, the musician was being treated for the novel coronavirus, during which he succumbed to a heart attack. At the time of his passing, Poovachal Khader's age was 73 years. As per the report, he is survived by his wife, Aamina Beevi, and two daughters, namely Thushara and Prasoona. The last rites will be held on Tuesday at Poovachal Juma Masjid.

A little about Poovachal Khader:

Born in a village in Poovachal, Khader had penned lyrics for more than 900 songs to date and worked with maestros like K J Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Vani Jayram, and S Janaki. Khader entered the world of entertainment with the help of I V Sasi. From that point on, he went on to pack numerous chart-topping hits under his belt. The first movies that he ever worked on were 'Kaattuvithachavan' in 1973. But, the first movie which found its way to theatres first was Chuzhi. He has also penned memorable songs for All India Radio. His major literary works include ‘Kaliveena' and a collection of children's poems ‘Paduvaan Padikkuvaan'.

Not too long after the news of Poovachal Khader's death made it online, several fans and former colleagues of the lyricist took to various social media accounts in order to express their deepest regrets and condolences. Some of the tweets see the netizens trying to quantify the impact of the loss on people as well as the industry. Some of those tweets can be found below.

The Twitterati mourns Poovachal Khader's death:

Condolences over the demise of lyricist Poovachal Khader. His songs will keep on ringing in our ears forever. pic.twitter.com/sHRIzW0MBI — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) June 22, 2021

Poovachal Khader is gone. Poet who wrote Anuraagini, Mandara cheppundo, Neelavana cholayil, and most other favs using how the post-90s kids used to reckon with the Malayali melting pot. pic.twitter.com/Mo06LIL1W9 — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) June 22, 2021

I'm sad to learn of the passing away of Shri Poovachal Khader, one of the most prolific Malayalam poets & lyricists of all time, who'll be remembered forever through his soulful verses. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — Amal Chandra (@ens_socialis) June 22, 2021

King of Lyrics of Malayalam Cinema Surrenders to pandemic...we miss you sir and you are always immortal#poovachalkhader #pampally https://t.co/qhBFU7jqzj — Pampally (@pampally) June 22, 2021

