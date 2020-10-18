Popular Actress Rohini Dubbed For Jyothika In 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu'

Jyothika, who predominantly appears in Tamil films, has also acted in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. The winner of three Filmfare Awards, Jyothika debuted in the Tamil film industry with the movie Vaali in the year 1999. One of her most loved films is Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which also featured Kamal Haasan and Kamalinee Mukherjee in prominent roles. However, not many know that in this movie, popular actor Rohini dubbed for Jyothika's character.

Jyothika's voice was dubbed by Rohini in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

In the movie, Jyothika plays the role of Aradhana. The voice of the actor is dubbed by another popular actor Rohini, who has worked as a dubbing artist for various films. The plot of the movie revolves around the Kamal Hassan's character, DCP Raghavan who goes into an intense chase for a murderer who has killed his friend's daughter. The action film saw him on a quest to hunt the perpetrator in the streets of New York as the latter flees off to another country.

About Rohini

Rohini is a popular actor, lyricist, screenwriter, voice actor, and director. She has mainly acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam movies along with a few in the Kannada language as well. Rohini started her acting career at the age of five and has about 130 south Indian movies to her credit. She has also received the National Award of Special mention and Andhra Pradesh State Award for Best Female Actor in the year 1996 for the film Stri. Besides Vettaiyadu Villaiyadu, she also lent her voice for Aishwarya Rai in the films Iruvar and Raavanan, Manisha Koirala for Bombay, and Amala for Shiva. Rohini has also dubbed for Girija Shettar in Mani Rathnam's only Telugu film titled Geethanjali.

On the work front

Jyothika was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, a Tamil film. This is a courtroom drama film written and directed by J. J. Fredrick. Apart from Jyothika in the lead, the films' ensemble cast includes K. Bhagyaraj, R.Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen. The film premiered on May 29, 2020, on Prime Video.

For her next, the actor has been roped in for two films. Firstly, she will be seen in an action and thriller flick My Brother Vicky. The film also features Karthi and Sathyaraj. The Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor will also be seen in a drama film. Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, the film is titled Madam Geeta Rani.

