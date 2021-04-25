Popular Historical Movies That Mammootty Has Starred In - Have A Look

Mammooty is regarded as one of the most prominent film personalities in the Malayalam film industry. He has worked in several popular films across different genres and many of them are considered as some of the major hits in Malayalam cinema. Among his various acting performances, fans would remember him for appearing in many historical drama films to date, which have all received strong responses from the audience. Following is a list of some of the most popular historical films that Mammootty has starred in, along with other interesting details about them.

Some of the popular historical movies that Mammootty has starred in

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Our Vadakkan Veeragatha is arguably one of the most popular historical films on this list, having released way back in 1989. The film focuses on Kerala from the era of the 16th century, is about the story of Chandu, who belongs to a gang of mercenaries. The film gained massive popularity among the audiences as well as the critics. It eventually went on to win four National Awards, including one for the Best Actor.

Pazhassi Raja

This film focuses on the occupation of Malabar by the British East India Company which is followed by the First Pazhassi Revolt. Mammootty is seen playing the role of Kerala Varma, who leads this revolt. Released in 2009, this film also went on to win several prestigious awards, including the National and Kerala State Awards.

Yugapurushan

This movie is based on the life of Sree Narayana Guru. Along with Mammootty, this film also stars Thalaivasal Vijay who plays the role of Narayana Guru. Unlike most of his films, Mammootty is seen playing a supporting role in this movie. This film was released in 2010 and gained a positive response from the critics.

Mamangam

Mamangam is one of the latest historical films of Mammootty, which is a periodical action film that had released in 2019. This film was directed by M. Padmakumar and starred Unni Mukundan, Siddique, and others alongside Mammootty. This film was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

1921

Released back in 1988, this film sees Mammootty in the role of a World War I veteran who takes part in the uprising in 1921. It was the most expensive Malayalam film at the time of its release. It went on to win several awards for its historical portrayal.

Promo image courtesy: Mammootty Instagram