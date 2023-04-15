Posani Krishna Murali Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Third Time

Writer-actor Posani Krishna Murali has recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He was returning from a film shoot in Pune to Hyderabad. The 65-year-old actor was showing some symptoms of COVID-19 and decided to take an RT-PCR test. Consequently, the medical report confirmed his diagnosis. This is the third time that the Telugu actor has tested positive for the virus.

Currently, Posani Krishna Murali is being treated in Hyderabad and has been put under observation. He has also been isolated from his family to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Posani Krishna Murali's family is yet to provide any health updates.

Posani Krishna Murali work front

Posani is a popular Telugu film director, screenwriter and actor who has been actively working in the entertainment industry for over three decades. He is known for his versatile acting skills and has worked in over 150 movies till date. While he has won several awards for his performance in Telugu movies, he was recently seen in the movie titled Meter.

Posani Krishna is well known for his comic roles in the movies. He has worked opposite renowned actors including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Nagarjuna. Posani has acted in several hit films including Evadra Rowdy, Rakshana, Maharshi, and Alluda Majaka. Apart from acting in the movies, Posani has been serving as the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation's chairman. He has been working as the chairman for at least two months now.

Posani Krishna Murali's early life

Posani Krishna was born in Pedakakani in Gunture, Andhra Pradesh, on January 22, 1958. He has an elder sister named Rajyalakshmi and a younger sibling named Prameela. He also has a brother named Posani Amar Bhosale. The actor's family suffered financial crisis at times and after his father's death, he went to work in Chennai. Also, he dropped out of college to continue working.