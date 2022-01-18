Post Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's Split, Soundarya Makes Pic With Sister And Dad Her Twitter Dp

After 18-years of togetherness, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently parted ways. The much-loved couple announced their separation last night on their respective social media handles. In their post, they mentioned how their journey with each other was filled with growth and understanding. The news came as a huge shock for the entire nation.

Just a few hours after announcing the split from Dhanush, superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya changed her Twitter display picture to a childhood picture with her dad Rajinikanth and sister Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth.

Soundarya Rajinikanth's new Twitter display picture

Amidst Dhanush -Aishwaryaa's divorce news, Soundarya took to her Twitter handle and changed her Twitter profile picture. Soundarya went down memory lane and dropped a throwback picture from her childhood days. In the photo, we can see, superstar Rajini holding Soundarya and sister Aishwarya in his arms. Sharing the pic, Soundarya captioned the photo as "#NewProfilePic."Here take a look-

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their split

Actor Dhanush took to his Instagram handle and announced the duo's separation last night, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

He further urged all his fans to respect their decision and added- "Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaya! Spread the love". Aishwaryaa posted the same note on her Instagram as well.

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on November 18, 2004. They have two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

On the Workfront, the Atrangi Re actor will be seen working with Telugu director, Venky Atluri who is well-known for directing films like Rang De and Tholiprema fame. The film will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. It is titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. Its shoot finally commenced on January 7, 2022. The central theme of the film revolves around the journey of an ambitious common man, who is a college teacher. Apart from this, Dhanush also has films like The Gray Man and Karthick Naren's Maaran in the pipeline.

Image:instagram@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush,soundaryaarajinikant