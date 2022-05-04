Post 'KGF: Chapter 2's Success, Yash, Wife Radhika Meet Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Sandalwood star Yash's latest gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2 has been receiving a humongous response and love from fans. The film which is a sequel to the 2018 action drama, has created history by smashing the box office records. Post the victory, Yash decided to bask in the success while celebrating the same in Goa.

During their recent getaway, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit met Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, in Panaji. KGF: Chapter 2 is taking the box office by storm and is all set to enter the Rs 1100 crore club soon. The period drama film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Yash, wife Radhika Pandir meet Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Sawant shared the pictures from the meet on Twitter while congratulating the actor for the historic business and also lauded his stupendous acting in the action drama. The pictures even showed the actor along with his team interacting with the CM as they indulge in a lively conversation. While expressing his happiness in interacting with the team, CM Sawant wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet the KGF superstar, @TheNameIsYash along with his wife Radhika and the team at Panaji."

It was a pleasure to meet the KGF superstar, @TheNameIsYash along with his wife Radhika and team at Panaji. pic.twitter.com/oyuR0NRwub — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, after SS Rajamouli director RRR if there is any other regional film that is roaring at the box office then it is none other than the Kannada film KGF 2. The film has received great love and the credit goes to Neel's vision and Yash's impeccable acting as gangster Rocky. Apart from Yash, actor Sanjay Dutt's role as the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon's character Ramika Sen have also been the talk of the town.

Given the Eid celebrations and major films that were released last week, the film is facing tough competition, however, the love of the people for the film and the star cast refrains to fade away. Despite Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, the movie still pulls audiences with varied tastes too to the theatres. Meanwhile, the journey of the film began in 2014 when Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur approached Yash. They got along and decided to do multiple projects together. Their partnership began with Masterpiece. K.G.F was meant to be one film, but midway through the production, however, decided to split the film into two,