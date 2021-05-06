'Power Unlimited 2' Cast Has Ravi Teja In The Lead Role With Others; See Full List

Power Unlimited 2 is an action comedy film directed by Vikram Sirikonda. The title is for the Hindi release of the Telugu-language movie Touch Chesi Chudu. It tells the story of a devoted family man, Kartikeya who has left his fearless and unconventional life as a cop behind. But his past resurfaces threatening his new life.

Power Unlimited 2 cast and characters

Ravi Teja as Karthikeya / Karthik

The cast of Power Unlimited 2 is lead by Ravi Teja as ACP Karthikeya. He leaves his profession as a cop and lives a normal life with his family as Karthik. Ravi is known for his work in movies like Nee Kosam, Khadgam, Venky, Neninthe, Kick, Raja the Great, and many more.

Raashi Khanna as Pushpa

Among the important Power Unlimited 2 characters is Pushpa, portrayed by Raashi Khanna. She is a choreographer and love-interest of Karthik. Raashi has appeared in films such as Madras Cafe, Oohalu Gusagusalade, Bengal Tiger, Jai Lava Kusa, Villain, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, World Famous Lover, and others.

Seerat Kapoor as Divya

Power Unlimited 2 cast has Seerat Kapoor essaying Divya. She loves Karthik a lot and her parents even fix the engagement, which Karthik does not attend due to a mission, breaking Divya's heart who leaves him forever. Seerat made her acting debut with the Hindi film Zid and has been a part of Telugu projects like Run Raja Run, Tiger, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela, and others.

Freddy Daruwala as Irfan Lala

The cast of Power Unlimited 2 features Freddy Daruwala as Irfan Lala, in his Telugu cinema debut. He is the main antagonist of the movie, a goon who wants to become an MLA and develops a rivalry with Karthikeya. Freddy earned appreciation for his debut villain role in Holiday starring Akshay Kumar. He was then seen in Force 2, Commando 2, Umeed, and Race 3.

Power Unlimited 2 characters also have Karthikeya'a father and mother, played by Jayaprakash and Sriranjini, respectively. Murali Sharma is Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar depicts Home Minister Keshava Prasad, Pooja Jhaveri essays Sandhya, with Shahbaz Khan as Rauf Lala, and others. The screenplay is by Vikram Sirikonda and Deepak Raj, from a story by Vakkantham Vamsi.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM POWER UNLIMITED 2

