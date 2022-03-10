Prabhas' 80 Feet Cut-out Worshipped In Hyderabad Ahead Of 'Radhe Shyam' Release; See Pics

Despite facing several hiccups due to the COVID pandemic, megastar Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam has been making noise just a day ahead of the release. The film which is slated to release theatrically on March 11, has left the fans frenzied while drooling over the actor and his character in the love saga. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead alongside the actor. Now, the fans have created hype by putting up a mammoth cut-out of the actor decorated with garlands while showing their enthusiasm for the same.

Radhe Shyam has been bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, UV Creations production. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial features Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as his ladylove Prerana. In order to promote Radhe Shyam, the makers of the film have enabled the fans to create their own avatars in the metaverse. This move makes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer the first movie in the world to do so with the film to set a new benchmark for movies in Indian cinema. For the unknown, great stalwarts of the entertainment industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran SS Rajamouli, and Shiva Rajkumar have lent their beautiful voice to the film.

Fans worship giant cut-outs of Prabhas ahead of Radhe Shyam release

Set in Europe in the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana. After facing several delays, the film is finally releasing tomorrow and this has created a sense of enthusiasm among the fans who cannot control their excitement of watching the megastar once again on the big screen. Fans had made a massive cut-out of the actor where he can be seen wearing a formal blue suit was hung up in Hyderabad.

Huge Garlands for Rebelstar #Prabhas Cutout At Sudarshan 35mm - RTX Roads 🌪️🔥🔥

80 feets 💥💥🙏#Radheshyam | #RadheShyamOnMarch11th pic.twitter.com/GqOJlqNQZU — Pradeep reddy (@Pradeepnikhil_) March 10, 2022

The followers even commissioned massive garlands to be placed on the cut-out to point out their love for his or their favorite star. According to various media reports, come night, and particularly on Friday, followers plan to have fun with the movie’s release with music, crackers, and confetti on the cut-out.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali actor has been exclusively promoting the film along with his team. During his recent press conference for the film, the actor who pledged to entertain his fans apologised for keeping them waiting for long. "Sorry for keeping you all waiting. I vow to you, that I will do everything to keep you entertained. Hereafter, there will be multiple releases from me. I will work for 300 days a year to make it happen", the actor said.