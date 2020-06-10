Prabhas And Anushka Or Prabhas And Kajal: Which Pair Is Loved More By The Audience?

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry. He has worked in a number of potboilers over the past few years, most of which were received well by the audience. His on-screen pairing with the leading ladies of Tamil and Telugu film industries, like Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia amongst others, have successfully managed to take the audience to the theatres in the past. Two of the actors, who, in the opinion of the audience, work well with Prabhas are Anushka Shetty and Kajal Agarwal. Here is an attempt at figuring out which one is possibly better.

Which one is better- Prabhas and Kajal or Prabhas and Anushka?

1. Prabhas and Kajal Agarwal

Prabhas and Kajal Agarwal have worked together in films like Darling and Mr Perfect. Their chemistry in both the films was considered spot on by the audience. In Darling, the two characters provided the perfect blend of comedy and romance. It was light-hearted and also had the ability to keep the audience hooked throughout the film. On the other hand, in the case of Mr Perfect, Prabhas’ dashing avatar and Kajal Agarwal in the shoes of a traditional young girl, made the audience fall in love further, with the pair. They showcased a pure and authentic form of love, every time they appeared together on screen.

2. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have a huge fan following, even before the release of their blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. They worked together in films like Mirchi and Billa. The audience has loved their on-screen pairing. With the release of two parts of Baahubali, their fan base grew stronger. They appealed to audiences throughout the nation with Baahubali since the film released in various languages.

Their charm and chemistry were difficult to ignore even for people who have not seen the two actors together in the past. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s Jodi is considered one of the most iconic and hit jodis of the South Indian film industry.

