Prabhas & Chiranjeevi Extend Birthday Wishes To 'Rebel' Star Krishnam Raju As He Turns 82

Legendary actor Krishnam Raju celebrated his 82nd birthday on January 20, 2022, and Prabhas took the opportunity to pen down a note of gratitude to his uncle on his special day. He thanked Krishnam Raju for the inspiration and wisdom that he has imparted throughout his life as he wished him a happy birthday. The 'Rebel star' will soon be seen on screen with his nephew Prabhas as the duo gears up to share the screen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Chiranjeevi also extended his best wishes to Krishnam Raju as he turned a day older.

Prabhas and Chiranjeevi pen down birthday wish for Rebel star Krishnam Raju

The two actors took to their social media accounts on Thursday and penned down birthday wishes for Krishnam Raju. Prabhas shared a picture of his uncle from the duo's upcoming film and extended his wishes to him. He wrote, "Thank you for always inspiring us with your wisdom and for your guidance!" Chiranjeevi on the other hand, penned down a wish as he lauded him for his ability to excel in every field of life. He wished him a happy birthday and wished him the best.

Krishnam Raju on the work front

The legendary actor is known for his role in films including Rebel, Billa, Rangoon Rowdy and many more. He is currently gearing up for his role in Radhe Shyam, in which he will take on a role alongside his nephew Prabhas. The veteran actor appears to be taking on the role of a holy man as he is seen wearing an orange attire while spinning a Maala and will play the role of Paramahamsa. Prabhas unveiled his uncle's look from the film and mentioned that it had been an 'honour' to work with him. He wrote, "It has been nothing short of an honour to work with my uncle, the legendary Rebel Star, Dr. @uvkrishnamraju garu yet again. Here's presenting #Paramahamsa's first look from #RadheShyam."

Radhe Shyam will also star Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree and others in pivotal roles. It will be helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will be set in the 1970's Europe.

Image: Instagram/@uvkrishnamraju, @chiranjeevikonidela