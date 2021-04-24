Prabhas And Kajal Aggarwal Fans Celebrate 11 Years Of 'Darling'; Check Out The Tweets Here

The Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Darling premiered 11 years ago on April 23, 2010. The movie which was a commercial success at the time still stays a favourite of fans of both the lead actors. Following this, Twitter was flooded with fans celebrating the movie; take a look at some of them here.

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal fans celebrate #11YearsofDarling

As Darling completed more than a decade of its release, Twitter had the hashtags #Darling as well as #11YearsOfDarling trending on Friday. The fans shared their most loved songs and scenes from the movie. Here are a bunch of tweets below.

ðŸ˜â£one of the best edited video on Darling movie please watch till end and retweet and like it DARLING MOVIE IS LOVE AND ITS PLACE IN THE HEART CANNOT BE REPLACABLE #11YearsForDarling #prabhas #darling #radheshyam #salaar #radheshyamteaser pic.twitter.com/xwt6QWcBQA — VINEETH ðŸ˜â¤ (@Vineeth78044843) April 23, 2021

#Darling is a master piece of love...ðŸ’ž Aa Screen Play, Music, Cinematography, Twists. Enni Sarlu Choosina edo teliyani feelâœ¨Best Love Story Films of TFIâ¤ï¸#11YearsForDarling ♥ï¸#JaiPrabhasAnnaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸#RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/yGl1ZUFhRZ — Prabhas Fan @Raj_ RadheShyam (@raj_prabhasfan) April 23, 2021

11 years for Young Rebel Star Prabhas & Kajal Aggarwal's LOVABLE Family blockbuster #Darlingâ¤ï¸. Thank you all for making it a memorable one for us. #11YearsForDarling#Karunakaran #BVSNPrasad #GVPrakashKumar Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/WgtxJzrFL5 — Allu Akhil (@tej_akhi) April 23, 2021

One of my fav film in #Prabhas films. #Darling That style, swag and especially songs & bgm forever in our heartsðŸ’• evergreen film.!#11YearsForDarling pic.twitter.com/yCHtKNwvH3 — ♥ Shiva Shankar Prince™ ♥ (@UrsShiva_MB) April 23, 2021

More about Prabhas' movie Darling

The romantic comedy was directed by A. Karunakaran and featured Prabhas playing Prabha and Kajal Aggarwal playing Nandini. Darling movie cast also included Prabhu, Shraddha Das, Ahuti Prasad, Chandra Mohan, Mukesh Rishi, Vamsi Krishna, and M. S. Narayana in the supporting roles. The movie went on to receive positive reviews from audiences as well as critics and made a mark at the box office, as well.

It had music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while cinematography was led by Andrew and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the movie. Darling's screenplay and story were both written by A. Karunakaran himself, while B. V. S. N. Prasad bankrolled it under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Prabhas went on to win the CineMAA Awards for Best Actor (Jury) for his work in the film.

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 movie Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. After which he has filmed for the movie Radhe Shyam in which he will share screen space with Pooja Hegde. The actor will also be seen in the movie Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF movies fame, and the Om Raut directed mythological film Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

As for Kajal Aggarwal, the actor was last seen in her debut web series, the Hotstar original Live Telecast which released on February 12, 2021, and also shared screen space with Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty in Mosagallu. The actor was also seen in Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Promo Image Courtesy: Still from Darling trailer