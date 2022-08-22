Prabhas & Sidharth Anand's Untitled Project To Go On Floors Next Year; Details Inside

South star Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. The Bahubali star has a long lineup of films in his kitty that he has been working on for a long time now. While the actor also has a project with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, they are planning to begin the film's production by next year.

The report about Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's collaboration came out last year. The filmmaker, who is reportedly planning on making an action-thriller, has already met with the actor a couple of times. Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the much-awaited movie is expected to go on floors by the mid of next year. A source close to the development informed the leading daily that the filmmaker will soon lock the script of the untitled film. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the project will be shot in India as well as abroad.

The source said, "Both Prabhas and Siddharth are presently busy with their ongoing projects. However, the filmmaker has simultaneously started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas. The film will be mounted on a large scale, and they want to start shooting for it in mid-2023." Siddharth will be locking the final script soon, and it will be shot in India and abroad too," the source added.

On Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's work front

Prabhas was last seen playing the role of a palmist in the romance drama Radhe Shyam. While the movie failed to impress the masses, it succeeded in minting a fair amount. Now, the actor will next star in the upcoming film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Apart from this, Prabhas has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The actor will also star in the upcoming action drama Spirit, which will mark his first film with celebrated filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the other hand, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with his upcoming film Pathan. After the action drama, the filmmaker will begin shooting Fighter, which will mark the maiden collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Image: PTI