Prabhas And Trisha's Most Memorable Movies Together

After the massive success of the Bahubali franchise, Prabhas returned to the big screen with Saaho. The action flick was touted to be the biggest movie and fans were highly awaiting for the release. The action extravaganza worked wonders at the Box Office. Prabhas has starred opposite several female lead actors, but his collaborations with Telugu superstar Trisha has always been lauded. Here are some of their best movies together:

Prabhas and Trisha's movies together

Pournami

Pournami, released in the year 2006, features Prabhas, Trisha, Charmy, Sindhu Tolani and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a girl named Pournami who is a dancer and gives lessons for an upcoming event where she has to perform in a temple. But when she disappears, her sister Chandrakala chooses to take dance lessons. Prabhas plays the role of Siva Kesava and Trisha plays the role of Pournami. The songs of the movie are popular for their scenic locations.

Varsham

The 2004 Telugu romantic flick is helmed by Sobhan and produced by M.S. Raju. It features Prabhas, Trisha and Gopichand in lead roles. The movie is based on the story of Venkat and Sailaja who meet on their journey on a train and they fall for each other. But Sailaja's father does not agree with their relationship and he decides to marry her off to another man named Bhadranna. The romantic action film is known to be remade into Baaghi, a Hindi movie featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Bujjigadu

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by K.S. Rama Rao, the movie features Prabhas, Trisha, Mohan Babu, Sanjana, and Kota Srinivasa Rao. The movie revolves around a man named Kumaran, who is a Rajnikanth fan, moves away from his house after he has a fight with his childhood buddy Chitti. Almost after a decade later, he waits for Chitti to return. Prabhas essays the role of Rajnikanth and Trisha portrays the character of Chitti.

