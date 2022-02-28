Prabhas Announces 'Radhe Shyam' Trailer Release Date; Fans Say 'waiting Anna'

The upcoming month of March is surely going to be a blockbuster one with several hit films slated to release theatrically, especially by the Tollywood industry. Superstar Prabhas' upcoming love saga Radhe Shyam is one of the highly anticipated films with fans excited to watch the actor alongside Pooja Hegde. Recently, the actor announced the release of the film's trailer.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on 11 March 2022. Radhe Shyam is among movies that audiences are eagerly waiting for a long time. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with each other in the film, is much in talks for their sizzling chemistry. The makers have already given a glimpse of the magic the audience will experience in the cinema hall with its amazing trailer. Moreover, the songs are keeping the vibes alive in the heart of the audience. Now the makers have come up with yet another creative idea to connect the audience to the film.

Prabhas announces Radhe Shyam trailer release

Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster while announcing the release of the trailer on 2 March 2022. The new poster shows Prabhas running amid rains and thunderstorms with a background that seems to have been blown up by a bomb or an attack leaving everything in a bad state. While sharing the new poster, the Baahubali actor wrote, “Witness the biggest war between destiny and love with the release trailer of #RadheShyam on 2nd March. #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer. (sic)"

It seems that the makers are all set to add more fuel to the fire that has been burning inside the hearts of the fans regarding the film as it faced multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic. As the release date inches closer, the makers are set to surprise the fans with the release trailer.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. The movie releases on 11th March 2022.

(Image: @ActorPrabhas/@RadheShyamfilm/Instagram)