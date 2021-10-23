Prabhas' Birthday: 5 Films Of The South Star Which Gained Him Stardom Before 'Baahubali'

Post the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas became a Pan India star and also one of the leading actors of the entertainment industry. While the record-breaking franchise brought Prabhas worldwide recognition, he was already a well-known celeb in the Telugu industry.

Post his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002, the Telugu star catapulted to stardom with several blockbuster films. Today, on Prabhas' birthday, here are his five films that made him rise to fame in the South.

Chatrapathi (2005)

The 2005 film Chatrapati marked Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's first collaboration. The action drama film scored huge numbers at the box office and Prabhas also garnered lauds from the audience. The film also cast Shriya Saran as Prabhas' co-lead. The BVSN Prasad produced film's plot revolved around Sivaji, a labourer, who hails from Sri Lanka. With his heroism, he later becomes the saviour of the oppressed.

Billa (2009)

Baahubali 2 was not the first film in which Prabhas and Anushka Shetty worked together. The famous on-screen couple has earlier worked together in several Telugu blockbusters, one of them is the 2009 film Billa. The Meher Ramesh directorial was an official adaptation of the Hindi film Don. The film also cast Krishnam Raju, Hansika Motwani, Rahman, Namitha, and Kelly Dorjee.

Darling (2010)

The 2010 film Darling showcased Prabhas' romantic side. The actor opted for a youthful makeover as he played the role of a college student in the film. This Karunakaran directorial connected with the audience and received much love from the youth. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das, and Prabhu.

Mr Perfect (2011)

Soon after the success of Darling, Prabhas signed another romantic drama Mr Perfect. Helmed by Dasaradh, the film worked well in the market due to its appealing story, emotional sequences, hilarious dialogues, and chemistry between Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. The film also had Taapsee Pannu, Murali Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, and Nasser M.

Mirchi (2013)

Mirchi is one of the most loved films of Prabhas. The Radhe Shyam actor again co-starred Anushka Shetty in this action romance film. The film succeeded due to its cast's commendable performance, action sequences, and emotional side. Prabhas and Anushka's chemistry also played a huge role.

Image: PTI