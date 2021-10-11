Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, & Other South Celebs Pour Wishes On Amitabh Bachchan's 79th Birthday

As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today, south celebs like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Rashmika Mandanna wished the megastar in their own way.

South sensation Prabhas, who is sharing screen space with the megastar in an upcoming film of director Nag Ashwin, penned a lovely wish. Posting a photo of Big B on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the legend of all times @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen with Big B in the upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye wherein he will be playing her father. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika shared a post of the legendary actor in which he is holding a puppy and wished her 'paapaji'. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my handsome papaji @amitabhbachchan you are the awesomest We love you. Thank you for being the most amazing human being. We wish you all the love, health and happiness"

On the other hand, Superstar Mammootty shared a priceless photo with Amitabh Bachchan to wish him on his 79th birthday. Whereas superstar Chiranjeevi posted a throwback photo with the megastar from Sye Raa Telugu movie and penned a heartfelt note. “Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!” he wrote.

Among others, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Nivin Pauly, also poured in birthday wishes on Bachchan's birthday. They wished him health and happiness.

Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/h3Q5wyrB4n — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday, @SrBachchan sir! May you continue to inspire us with your unparalleled brilliance. Good health and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2021

Wishing the legend dear @SrBachchan ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with health and happiness!!💐🙏 #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 11, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for birthday wishes

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on Monday, October 11, and posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption that read, “walking into the 80th.” Quickly then his daughter Shweta Nanda corrected the actor who got his age wrong. Shweta wrote, “79” with a heart emoji. As the birthday wishes poured in, the actor took to his blog and expressed gratitude.

“The intensity of the greetings is abundant and wide and filled with the warmth of affection .. this is held together by the fond remembrances that we share over the years .. its bond is unbreakable .. resolute and firm,” he wrote on his blog, adding, “I am incapable of giving expression to the throbbing heart that I bear .. throbbing with the excitement of your love. It shall be impossible to acknowledge all of you in the personal equation .. but I know you do understand that I understand your greeting and that is eventually what matters. I walk with the pride of your following .. and your love,” he wrote.

