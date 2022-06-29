Prabhas Clocks 20 Years In Cinema; Actor's Uncle Krishnam Raju, Family Celebrate With Fans

From delivering blockbuster hits like Baahubali, Darling, Varsham, and many more, megastar Prabhas has created his niche in Indian cinema over the last two decades. With a perfect blend of talent and good looks, Prabhas has left no stone unturned to impress fans with his acting craft in the last 20 years of his career graph.

June 28 marked Prabhas' 20 years in the industry as his debut movie Eeswar was released formally on the date. While the fans were on point in celebrating the special day while recalling his illustrious career, others were quick to mark the special day with his family. His fans reached the actor's uncle Krishnam Raju's residence in Hyderabad while celebrating the joyful day.

Prabhas's fans celebrate his 20 years in cinema with his family

Several pictures from the celebrations have gone viral on social media that showed the family cutting a cake to mark the occasion. The other picture was a throwback one from Eeswar sets where a young Prabhas can be seen with his director on the first day of the shooting. The actor's first film was directed by Jayanth C that featured him alongside Siva Krishna and Revathi.

From Eeshwar clap from Uncle

From Eeshwar clap from Uncle

To Project-K clap for Amitabh #Prabhas 20 Golden years in Cinema

For the unversed, Prabhas is the nephew of popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju. Though the actor made his debut with Eeswar, it was the release of his blockbuster film Varsham that shot him to overnight success. The film was an average grosser at the box office. Meanwhile, following the success of the Baahubali franchise, the actor became a household name and got a pan-India tag. Subsequently, he got several offers to star in other pan-India projects like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Salaar, and more which only bolstered his fandom.

Meanwhile, currently, the actor has an array of films lined up in his kitty including Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K. Project K will also see Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani playing pivotal roles and is touted to be a sci-fi film. The upcoming movie will be helmed by Nag Ashwin and is expected to release in 2023 in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. He is also looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit, helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/SureshKondi