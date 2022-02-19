Prabhas Completes First Shot Of 'Project K' With Big B; Says 'This Is A Dream Come True'

As Prabhas is currently gearing up for a couple of his highly-awaited films, he recently completed the first shot of his upcoming movie, Project K alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor informed the same through his social media handle and even expressed his delight in working with the legendary Bollywood star.

Prabhas is currently prepping for the release of his period romantic drama, Radhe Shyam, action-thriller, Salaar as well as Hindu mythological film based on Ramayana, Adipurush. These films are expected to go on floors this year.

Prabhas’ dream comes true as he works with Amitabh Bachchan for Project K

Telugu superstar Prabhas recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a nostalgic picture of Amitabh Bachchan and wrote an emotional note revealing how glad he was on working with the iconic Bollywood actor. The photo depicted Amitabh Bachchan's look from one of his past films. In the caption, Prabhas informed his fans that he completed his first shot of Project K with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and added how it was a dream come true for him. The caption read, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Prabhas' Instagram post and expressed their happiness on learning that they will soon be watching Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan together on-screen. Some fans also wished the actor good luck while others dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comments to express their excitement for his upcoming movies. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Prabhas' latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses delight in working with Prabhas in Project K

While Prabhas expressed his delight in working with Big B in the film, Project K, even the latter penned a sweet note for him. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote that it was the first day and first shot and the first film with the Baahubali actor Prabhas. He also stated that it was an honour to be in the company of his aura his talent and his extreme humility. The tweet read '... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !! Take a look at the post -

T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan has a lot on his plate and is working on not only Hindi movies, but also a couple of regional movies. The actor recently completed his movie, Jhund which is based on the life of Vijay Barse. He will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film, Runway 24 in which he will be featuring alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Apart from these, his other upcoming movies include Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai, and Butterfly.

Image: PTI