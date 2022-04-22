Prabhas Congratulates Yash, Prashanth Neel For 'blockbuster Success' Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

The much-awaited Yash starrer film KGF: Chapter 2 hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the second instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by seasoned actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Now, just days after the film's premiere, Baahubali fame Prabhas took to social media to congratulate Yash and the entire team of KGF: Chapter 2 for its 'blockbuster success at the box office.

Prabhas congratulates Yash

Ever since its release at the cinema houses, KGF: Chapter 2 has recorded an unprecedented growth at ticket windows. Along with impressing film critics, the movie is doing exceptional business at the box office. Speaking of which, Baahubali star Prabhas on Friday, April 22, took to Twitter to congratulate the entire team of KGF: Chapter 2. He wrote, "Congratulations @thenameisyash, @prashanth_neel, @VKiragandur and the entire team for the blockbuster success of #KGFChapter2! @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7" (sic). Take a look at the tweet below:

KGF: Chapter 2 has set new records from the first day of its release in the post-pandemic era. According to the movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 crossed the Rs 400Cr worldwide mark in just three days of its release. Milestones continue as KGF: Chapter 2 enters its second week at the box office. On day 8, the highlight for the movie was entering the Rs 600-crore club for the collections of all languages in India. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 13.58 crore, taking its 8-day total to close to Rs 270 crore.

Kangana Ranaut lauds Yash

Previously, the Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to praise Yash for his fierce portrayal of gangster Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2. Sharing a still from the movie, Kangana compared Yash with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to her, Yash has now become the new 'Angry young man' of India, a title that was given to Amitabh Bachchan back in the 1970s. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "@thenameisyash is the Angry young man India was missing for many decades. He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since the seventies...wonderful." Take a look at the story below:

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash/PTI