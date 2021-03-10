Prabhas Finds His 'Seeta' In Keerthy Suresh For Om Raut's 'Adipurush'?

Om Raut's Adipurush made several headlines due to its star-studded casting of big names like Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Adding to the list is Miss India actress Keerthy Suresh who is rumoured to be paired with Prabhas in Om Raut's Adipurush. Though no official announcement is made, Adipurush's cast has already set the expectations high for the fans.

Keerthy Suresh to join Adipurush?

Prabhas starrer Adipurush's shooting has already commenced in Mumbai. The 28-year-old actress was reportedly approached by the Adipurush filmmakers with the script, according to the reports from Bollywood Life. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be one of the top contenders to play the role of Sita opposite Prabhas. Fans now await an official announcement from the Adipurush team.

About Om Raut's Adipurush

The Indian mythological film, written and directed by Om Raut is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The movie is set to be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be released in 3D. The movie is set to be released in August 2022 in dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Om Raut made several announcements regarding his films on his Twitter that has the fans excited for his ambitious project.

Adipurush's cast

The star-studded ensemble of the cast was enough to hype up the fans about Om Raut's upcoming project. Bahubali actor Prabhas is all set to play the role of Lord Rama while Race actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the negative role of demon Ravan. The Uri actor Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to play the role of Rama's younger brother, Laxman. There is no official announcement made on the casting of Sita's role as several top actresses like Anushka Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Kajal Aggarwal were rumoured to be approached by the filmmakers for the role.

A look at Prabhas' movies

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema with blockbuster movies like Bahubali, Darling and Rebel. Marking his debut in Indian cinema with the movie Eeswar in 2002, it has been a steady climb towards success for the actor. He rose to prominence in the industry with his role in Bahubali: The Beginning which became the fourth highest-grossing movie in Indian cinema and its sequel Bahubali 2: The Conclusion. The 41-year-old actor is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.