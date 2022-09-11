Prabhas Gets Emotional Over Krishnam Raju's Death; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Pay Respects

Telugu star Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, leaving the entire film fraternity in a state of grief. The veteran actor and former Union Minister was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments and died at a Hyderabad hospital, according to PTI.

In the glimpses from Krishnam Raju's residence making rounds on the internet, one can see his nephew and superstar Prabhas in an emotional state, with actors like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu among others consoling the Baahubali star.

Prabhas gets emotional over his uncle Krishnam Raju's death

In videos shared by fan clubs on social media, Prabhas is seen weeping and wiping his tears off, with veteran actor Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also consoling him. Pawan Kalyan was also seen paying his last respects to Krishnam Raju. Take a look.

Popularly known as the 'Rebel Star' in Telugu cinema, Krishnam Raju has starred in notable projects like Krishnaveni, Sati Savitri, Rangoon Rowdy, Dharmaatmudu, and Antima Teerpu among others. He also served as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Not just notable film personalities but political leaders including PM Narendra Modi also condoled the actor's demise via social media. He wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MADARPASHA35GM2/ @VAMSIKAKA)