Prabhas Gives Best Wishes To 'Ek Mini Katha' Team As Its Trailer Releases

Telugu romantic comedy film Ek Mini Katha is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Ever since the makers wrapped up the movie, the audience has been waiting on an update about the trailer of the movie. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans, the Ek Mini Katha trailer has been launched on May 22. South Indian superstar Prabhas also took to his social media to extend best wishes to the cast and crew of the film and shared the trailer as well.

Prabhas wishes the Ek Mini Katha team

The Baahubali actor took to his Facebook page to send his best wishes for the success of the movie. In the post, he wrote Varsham is one of his best films to date which was directed by Shoban. He further went on to write, “Now, his son Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one.” Check out his post below.

Ek Mini Katha trailer released

The trailer begins with a school-going boy called Santosh asking his father that he has a doubt. But it is not related to his studies but rather to his underpants. Santosh along with his best friend is seen going to the hospital wherein the nurse complains that Santosh has not said what his health concern was and why he wants to meet the doctor. But his best friend loses patience and finally reveals that Santosh wants to get surgery to increase his ‘size’. Further ahead in the trailer, Santosh meets Amrutha and instantly falls in love with her. But his insecurity holds him back. Ek Mini Katha trailer also gave a glimpse of the foot-tapping songs the movie is going to include as well.

Ek Mini Katha cast, release date and other details

The cast of this movie includes Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Sapthagiri and Posani Krishna Murali. The film is helmed by Karthik Rapolu. Pravin Lakkaraju has composed the music for the movie and the cinematography is handled by Gokul Bharathi. Ek Mini Katha release date is announced to be May 27, 2021. It is going to receive a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Image- Still from Ek Mini Katha trailer and @actorprabhas Instagram

