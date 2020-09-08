Prabhas Adopts 1,650 Acres Of Khazipally Reserve Forest In Telengana; Read Details

South megastar Prabhas recently adopted around 1, 650 acres of the Kazipally Reserve Forest near the city of Hyderabad to develop that entire area. The Baahubali actor has also gone on to donate Rs. 2 crores to the forest officials to work towards the development of the reserve. The actor along with Allola Indra Karan Reddy who is the Telangana Forest Minister and Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP initiated the foundation stone for the urban forest park. They also went on to plant a few saplings in the reserve forest area.

Prabhas announces his initiative for the fans

The Saaho actor also took to his social media to share his latest initiative. He shared a video of himself stating the same to his fans. In the caption of the post, Prabhas wrote how he has taken the initiative to adopt and develop 1650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block near Hyderabad. He wrote further how he has always been a nature lover and that he believes that this initiative would create an additional lung space for the city. He also went on to thank the Rajya Sabha MP in his caption.

The Radhe Shyam actor further thanked the Govt of Telangana and Forest Department for giving me this opportunity. The forest department will now be converting a small portion of the reserve into an urban forest park while the rest of the area will be turned into a conversation zone. The development process will start with the construction of a park-gate, walking track, see-through wall, medicinal plant center, and a gazebo. Take a look at the post shared by Prabhas.

Prabhas to be seen in Adipurush

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in the Om Raut directorial much-awaited movie, Adipurush. He will be playing the role of Lord Rama in the movie. The movie is expected to go on floors next year and the actor has been busy prepping himself to achieve the sculpted physique of an archer. The movie will also star actor Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The actor is also gearing up for his movie Radhe Shyam. He will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in the movie.

