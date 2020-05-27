Here's A Look At Prabhas’ Incredible Transformation In Movies Over Past Decade

Prabhas made a debut in the acting industry in the year 2002. Since then the actor has essayed multiple roles. Prabhas is known for his macho looks and dominating male energy in most of his films. While his recent film Saaho saw him in a rowdy undercover agent’s avatar, his first film as a lead, Eeswar, was a whole different story. Over the years Prabhas has changed his looks, physique and hairstyle to fit each role. Here is a ten-year challenge with films with the popular actor.

Baahubali star Prabhas’ amusing journey since 2002

It has been over 18 years since the starlet has been ruling the Telugu language industry. His successful stint with the Baahubali franchise earned praises from his massive following. However, his buffed look, with the carefree hair in the epic fiction drama was not always a choice. Ten years ago his film Billa had released and his hairstyle was a shorter version of what his hair in Baahubali looked like. He had a lean torso and his subtle stubble gave him a rustic look. Fast forward to today, Prabhas might have the same smile and attitude towards his work, but his looks have become crisper in films as per his fans. Baahubali film required him to be at his best version, he perfectly essayed the nation’s leader’s avatar.

Before and after

For comparison for reference to a change of looks one can compare Mr Perfect, Prabhas’ Telugu language film released in 2011 and Saaho released in 2019. Prabhas looks entirely different in the two films that released almost nine years apart. In the former film, Prabhas looks lean, with baggy pants and a casual shirt look. In the latter, he looks well-toned and neat in his agent’s avatar. Both the films are proof of his recognizable change as Mr Perfect’s character required him to be a boy next-door-one and in Saaho he essayed a bold role with dedicated time to fight the evil alongside his partner.

