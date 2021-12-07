Prabhas Joins Ram Charan, Jr NTR In Donating For Andhra Pradesh Flood Victims

Shortly after RRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR made generous contributions to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, superstar Prabhas has also announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to aid the flood victims in the state. The devastating floods wreaked havoc in districts like Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur, leaving many uprooted and distressed.

The four districts in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received heavy rainfalls owing to a depression over the Bay of Bengal from November 13 till November 20. About 1400 villages situated in 196 mandals have reportedly been affected by the catastrophic incident, while more than 40 people have lost their lives.

Prabhas donates to Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief Fund

An official statement confirmed Prabhas' contribution, which comes shortly after superstars like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu contributed ₹25 lakh each towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Megastar Chiranjeevi even took to Twitter and wrote how he is pained to see the devastation caused by the floods. "Pained by the widespread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM (sic).", he stated.

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

Ram Charan also expressed grief over the calamity and wrote," Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works (sic)." Mahesh Babu, who also made a similar contribution, also urged others to come forward and help the state amidst the crisis. “In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute ₹25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis,” he wrote.

Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 1, 2021

What's on Prabhas' work front?

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will be released on January 14. He has also wrapped up filming for Adipurush. Apart from these, he also has films like Project K and Salaar in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ PRABHAS)