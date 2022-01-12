Prabhas Launches 'Rowdy Boys' From 'Ye Zindagi'; Calls It 'superb' Song

Superstar Prabhas showed love and support to fellow actor Ashish's film titled Rowdy Boys by launching a song from the film. Titled Ye Zindagi, the song depicts the strong bond and friendship of the characters. The also marks the debut of actor Ashish and his co-star Anupama Parameswaran.

Prabhas launches Ye Zindagi from Rowdy Boys

Showing his support for the film, Bahubali actor Prabhas attended the launch event of the song from the film. The team of the film Rowdy Boys took to their official social media handle to share pictures from the event where Prabhas was seen sporting a simple black attire and was all smiles while clicking pictures and chatting with the team. The team of the movie also thanked the actor for launching their song.

They wrote, ''Thank you Darling #Prabhas garu for releasing the youthful friendship song Ye Zindagi from #RowdyBoys'' As per a report from Hindustan Times, the actor talked about the movie and the song at the launch event where he admitted that he was 'happy to launch a good song from the film'. He emphasized how friendship is 'important' in our lives and went on to reveal that he has been friends with Dil Raju for over 18 years now.

He also gave his best wishes to the team for the release and assured them that they chose the right time to release the film. Rowdy Boys is set to release on the occasion of Makar Sakranti on January 14.

More on Prabhas

Meanwhile, the currently busy preparing for the release of his upcoming period romance drama Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Following the rapid surge in cases of COVID-19 and its new variant, Omicron, several movies were forced to postpone their theatrical release and the Prabhas starrer period drama was also not spared from the same. Issuing a statement about the same, the makers wrote,

''We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant. It looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us raise over these tough times together. Will see you n the cinemas soon!!”

Image: Twitter/@SVC_official