Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli Treat Fans With Star-studded Group Picture; Fans React

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@KChiruTweets
Popular actor Chiranjeevi took to his social media account on Thursday and treated fans with a star-studded picture of himself alongside Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli and others. He extended his best wishes to Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar as the happy couple celebrated 17 years of togetherness. Fans were over the moon seeing the much-loved actors together in one frame and could not contain their joy as they left comments for them on the picture.
Chiranjeevi shared the star-studded picture, in which the groups appeared to be on a flight. Mahesh Babu was seen with a bouquet of pink roses in his hand as he smiled for the picture and Chiranjeevi wished him the best. His caption read, "Wishing @urstrulyMahesh & #NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness!" The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor also reshared the picture and called this anniversary a 'memorable one' as he wrote, "A memorable one for me!! Thank you for making it even more special @KChiruTweets sir! " Other pictures from the celebrities meet also went viral on social media and fans enjoyed the candid glimpses of their favourite actors.
Wishing @urstrulyMahesh &#NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness! pic.twitter.com/jp8RhrsHxn— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 10, 2022
A memorable one for me!! Thank you for making it even more special @KChiruTweets sir! 🤗 https://t.co/2b9kgoJdE0— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2022
Candid moments between Superstar #MaheshBabu & Rebel star #Prabhas. pic.twitter.com/ECO3rReJEW— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 10, 2022
All smiles...#Prabhas #MaheshBabu #YSJagan #Chiranjeevi #Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/WJjY84CWqh— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 10, 2022
Several fans and followers of the Tollywood actors took to the comments section and loved seeing their favourites together in the same frame. A netizen lauded their 'unity' while another called it a 'picture perfect' moment. A fan also mentioned they were 'jealous' seeing the picture, while others thanked Chiranjeevi for posting the image.
Picture perfect 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/YJnwxmZNbx— BHEEMLAfied 🦁 (@naveen_dommeti) February 10, 2022
U guys making us jealous..😐— Sowmiya (@Sowmi_here) February 10, 2022
- Fan from kollywood
Thanks for sharing sir 🥳— Pooja (@PoojaDaPrincess) February 10, 2022
Love This unity 💓🤗... #Tollywood the best 🤍✨— MB💓GOKUL🔔™🇮🇳 (@ImurstrulyGokul) February 10, 2022
The actor who will soon be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable family picture on social media as he commemorated 17 years of his marriage to Namrata. He and his wife were seen hugging their children Gautham and Sitara as they posed for the camera. His caption read, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love @namratashirodkar" and wishes poured in for the happy couple in the comments section.
So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Lw76cY77zu— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.