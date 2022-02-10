Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli Treat Fans With Star-studded Group Picture; Fans React

Popular actor Chiranjeevi took to his social media account on Thursday and treated fans with a star-studded picture of himself alongside Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli and others. He extended his best wishes to Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar as the happy couple celebrated 17 years of togetherness. Fans were over the moon seeing the much-loved actors together in one frame and could not contain their joy as they left comments for them on the picture.

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli's group picture

Chiranjeevi shared the star-studded picture, in which the groups appeared to be on a flight. Mahesh Babu was seen with a bouquet of pink roses in his hand as he smiled for the picture and Chiranjeevi wished him the best. His caption read, "Wishing @urstrulyMahesh & #NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness!" The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor also reshared the picture and called this anniversary a 'memorable one' as he wrote, "A memorable one for me!! Thank you for making it even more special @KChiruTweets sir! " Other pictures from the celebrities meet also went viral on social media and fans enjoyed the candid glimpses of their favourite actors.

Have a look at the pictures here

Wishing @urstrulyMahesh &#NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness! pic.twitter.com/jp8RhrsHxn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 10, 2022

A memorable one for me!! Thank you for making it even more special @KChiruTweets sir! 🤗 https://t.co/2b9kgoJdE0 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2022

Several fans and followers of the Tollywood actors took to the comments section and loved seeing their favourites together in the same frame. A netizen lauded their 'unity' while another called it a 'picture perfect' moment. A fan also mentioned they were 'jealous' seeing the picture, while others thanked Chiranjeevi for posting the image.

The actor who will soon be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable family picture on social media as he commemorated 17 years of his marriage to Namrata. He and his wife were seen hugging their children Gautham and Sitara as they posed for the camera. His caption read, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love @namratashirodkar" and wishes poured in for the happy couple in the comments section.