Prabhas' New Car, The Lamborghini Aventador's Is Priced At THIS In India

This Baahubali actor has reportedly purchased a new car and fans seem to be thrilled about it. Prabhas' new car is a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster that he's recently brought home. Here's how much the car costs in India.

Prabhas' new car, Lamborghini Aventador's price in India is around INR 6 crores

Prabhas' Lamborghini reportedly costs around INR 5.6 crores, with the on-road price coming up to a little over INR 6 crores. The Lamborghini Aventador is an open top sports car that is expected to go from 0 to 100 kmph in about 3 seconds. Prabhas's model seems to be an Orange Aventador Roadster.

Fans' reaction to the Prabhas' Lamborghini

Fans have been sharing the actor's pictures with the car on Twitter. A few videos claimed to be those of the actor and reportedly his brother posing next to the car and driving it are also being shared. Prabhas' fans seem to be thrilled with the actor's dream coming true.

Some have even pointed out a connection that Prabhas had shared earlier that he had proudly gifted his father a car on his birthday. He has now seemingly purchased this car on his father's birthday again.

#Prabhas. said in Abhimani show he gifted car to his dad on his last birthday. Today is his dad's birthday and he purchased a Lamborghini. What a soulful connection.

These ethics, values and connection is missed in today's generation

So much to learn from him. ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/eso9CpIWyW — Pakistan Prabhas Fanclub (@Pak_PrabhasFC) March 28, 2021

Prabhas' news car only adds to his existing expensive collection

Prabhas' Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is not the most expensive car he owns. The actor reportedly owns multiple expensive cars, the most expensive one reportedly being a Rolls Royce, priced at INR 8 crore. According to multiple media portals, he also owns Jaguar XJR and BMW X3.

Curious about Prabhas' net worth that's backing the Lamborghini Aventador's price in India?

As per an online news portal, Prabhas' net worth reportedly stands tall at INR 200 crore. According to Forbes' India 2019 Celebrity list, Prabhas' earning in 2019 alone was INR 35 crore. Prabhas' property in Film Nagar, Hyderabad also reportedly costs around INR 60 crore.

What else is Prabhas up to these days?

Prabhas is presently gearing up for quite a few movie releases. From Radhe Shyam to Adipurush, the actor has quite a few big-budget movies lined up for 2021. While Radhe Shyam promotions may soon begin, the actor keeps sharing updates on Adipurush's cast and shooting as well.

Image source: Prabhas' Instagram, Lamborghini's website

