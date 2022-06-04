Prabhas Pens Endearing Birthday Note For 'Salaar' Director Prashanth; Shares Pic From Sets

After delivering a spectacular film KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel has garnered love and adulation from fans and critics alike. It's been almost 50 days since the Yash-led film has been dominating simultaneous releases during the course of its theatrical run. On June 4, the visionary director turned 42 and received heartfelt wishes from none other than Baahubali star Prabhas.

The duo, who have collaborated for a power-packed film Salaar, will be seen spreading magic with their mettle in acting and directing on-screen soon. Pan India sensation Prabhas took to his Instagram stories and shared a joyous picture featuring filmmaker Prashant Neel from the sets of his forthcoming movie Salaar to wish him on his special day.

Prabhas wishes Prashanth Neel on birthday with a sweet post

"Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar." In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment on the sets of the forthcoming highly-anticipated action thriller drama.

The combo of Prabhas and Prashant is touted as one of the biggest collaborations ever. In the upcoming film Salaar, Prabhas will be seen performing high-octane stunts that will take the audience aback. Both Bahubali and KGF franchises are considered among the biggest franchises in the last few decades and now that both Prabhas and Neel are coming together, Salaar looks more promising than ever.

The Instagram handle of Hombale Films which has bankrolled KGF 2, and is backing Salaar, also extended their wishes to Prashanth. They shared his picture from the sets of the film and wrote, "To the man who created his own niche with an unparalleled vision and magnificence. A master who weaves magic via storytelling, who has an eye for detail. A director of masses and a rich persona. Wishing @prashanthneel a very Happy Birthday.

While the anticipation surrounding the Prabhas starter only gets bigger by the day, the Pan India star is back in action with the mythological magnum opus, Adipurush, one of the most expensive films to be made in India, Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi Project K, the high octane action thriller Salaar and Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit that marks his career’s 25th film. Meanwhile, the entire team of KGF: Chapter 2 celebrated 50 days of the film's successful run in theatre with a small bash. The party was even graced by Prabhas who showed his participation while lauding the efforts of the entire team.

IMAGE: Instagram/PrashanthNeel