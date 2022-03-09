Prabhas Pens Gratitude Note For Amitabh, SS Rajamouli For Lending Voice To 'Radhe Shyam'

Pan-India magnum opus Radhe Shyam written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and it is being produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Set in Europe in the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana. Not only this, but megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also joined the team as a narrator.

Prabhas pens gratitude note for Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli & others

Expressing gratitude over the same, Prabhas took to his official Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude for Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran SS Rajamouli and Shiva Rajkumar for lending their voice to their film Radhe Shyam. He wrote, "We are honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Shiva Rajkumar Sir, Prithviraj Sukumaran Sir and S. S. Rajamouli Sir lending their glorious voice to our film #RadheShyam." "Expressing my gratitude for making this film even more special for us as well as the audience. Thank you very much!", the Bahubali actor expressed gratitude.

More on Radhe Shyam

The film is bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, UV Creations production and is expected to release theatrically on March 11, 2022. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial features Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as his ladylove Prerana. In order to promote Radhe Shyam, the makers of the film have enabled the fans to create their own avatars in the metaverse. This move makes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer the first movie in the world to do so with the film to set a new benchmark for movies in Indian cinema.

Radhe Shyam trailer

Recently, the makers dropped the most-awaited trailer of the forthcoming film. It gives an introduction of Prabhas' character, Vikramaditya, a palmist by profession, who unveils his ability to read and predict people's destiny and future. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Prabhas fighting the wrath of nature in between the sea which means that a major unexpected tragedy is awaiting the lovers. The text under the trailer reads, "Next time when my mom asks you, tell them love and marriage are not in my destiny. But, the question is "Will there love win over destiny? Can the same love which can sparkle life take a life?", read the texts.

Image: Instagram/@team_praboss/amitabhbachchan/rajamouli