Prabhas Pens Sweet Note For 'Karthikeya 2' Cast; Congratulates Them For Film's Success

The mystery thriller film Karthikeya 2 recently hit the theatres last week and is entertaining the masses. The film was released with a bang as it is giving major competition to its competitors. As the film's team is basking in its success, Prabhas recently congratulated the entire team of the film for its success.

Bahubali star Prabhas never fails to laud his industry colleagues for the success of their projects. As the latest film Karthikeya 2 opened up to good numbers, the actor took to his Instagram stories to pen a sweet note for the film's team. Prabhas shared the official poster of the movie on his Instagram stories to congratulate its team. In the caption, he wrote, "Congratulations to @actor_nikhil, @anupamaparmeswaran, @anupamkher, @chandoo.mondeti, @bhairavudu, @peoplemediafactory, @aaartsofficial and the entire team of Karthikeya2 for their blockbuster success." The film's lead Nikhil Siddhartha reacted to Prabhas' wish and thanked him. He wrote, "PRABHAS BHAI THANK U.. OUR TEAM KARTHIKEYA 2 IS OVERWHELMED WITH YOUR WISHES."

Details about Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film also features Viva Harsha, Adithya, Srinivasa Reddy and Satya in supporting roles. The movie also has a cameo of Anupam Kher as Dhanvanthri that left fans surprised.

Helmed and written by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which had almost the same cast. The film revolves around Dr Karthikeya and his pursuit of the truth that leads him to find out the power of the Indian ancient belief system and the Tatva of Lord Sri Krishna. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

Talking about the film, producer TG Vishwa Prasad said in a statement, "Character Karthikeya has the potential to be expanded and explored across a wide range of mythological and historical stories. Having witnessed Director Chandoo Mondeti’s in-depth knowledge of history and ancient scripts, it’s a no-brainer choice to go ahead with his vision for this Epic Indian Adventure. Karthikeya 2 is a project filled with conviction." Take a look at the film's official trailer here.

Image: Instagram/@actor_nikhil/Facebook/@prabhas