Prabhas, Pooja Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Becomes 1st Film To Have Its Own Version In Metaverse

Touted as one of the highly anticipated films of the year, actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the theatres this week. The epic love take of two star-crossed lovers engaging in a cruel game of destiny and time is beautifully transcended into a state-of-the-art cinema experience by director Radha Krishna Kumar. The hype around the venture is reflected in the millions of views garnered by the film trailer and songs on YouTube.

While the fans have no doubt that the movie will be a blockbuster considering how people are eagerly waiting to see the Bahubali star on screen, Radhe Shyam has successfully managed to make history even before its release.

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' enters metaverse

Taking the hype around the movie up a notch, the makers of Radhe Shyam has enabled the fans to create their own avatars in the metaverse. This move makes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer the first movie in the world to do so. By exploring the dynamic universe of Metaverse, the film has managed to set a new benchmark for movies in Indian cinema.

Follow the below-given steps:

- Tap on the link

-Register yourself and create your own avatar.

-Enjoy #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer on Metaverse 🥰 — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) March 3, 2022

Furthermore, the official social media handle of Radhe Shyam also announced that the trailer of the upcoming film has been launched in the metaverse. Similarly, this makes it the first film to do so. Sharing the metaverse link, they wrote, ''History has been made! For the first time ever in the history of cinema, a film trailer has been launched in the metaverse. Click on the link for an enthralling experience! #RadheShyamOnMetaverse.''

History has been made! For the first time ever in the history of cinema, a film trailer has been launched in the metaverse. Click on the link for an enthralling experience! #RadheShyamOnMetaversehttps://t.co/J3BCANbeEf — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) March 3, 2022

For the unversed, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of Palmist while Pooja Hegde will be seen in the role of a doctor. Set in the 1970s, the movie is set against a vintage European background and veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as narrator in the PAN India film. Commended for its top-notch visual effects and intensive sets, the film includes scenic shots from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series, the film is set to release on March 11, 2022, after facing multiple postponements.

