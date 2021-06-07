Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' & Chiranjeevi -Ram Charan's 'Acharya' To Release On The Same Date?

The COVID-19 curve in India is seeing a downtrend and movie-goers are expecting to have their weekends at the cinema back, following which filmmakers are now announcing release dates for their upcoming movies. Two of the movies which are said to release in 2021, include the Prabhas’ starrer Radhe Shyam as well as Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya. As per recent reports, the movies might be releasing on the same weekend and fans are waiting for an update. Scroll further to know more about the movies and when they might release.

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi -Ram Charan's Acharya to release on the same date?

According to Bollywood Life, both the Tollywood directors Radha Krishna Kumar and Koratala Siva who are directing Radhe Shyam and Acharya, respectively are in talks to release both the movies on the same festive weekend. The filmmakers are slating to release their movies over the Dussehra weekend in 2021, which falls on 15 – 17 October. This will lead to a major battle at the box – office for the movies, but will definitely be a great weekend for cinema-goers.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam will be a period love story that will star, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chhetri in key roles, apart from Prabhas. It will also feature Sathyan and Priyadarshi in other supporting roles. Talking about the movie, Bhagyalakshmi said that the characters, her look, the film sets, as well as the cast, have been designed keeping trivial details in mind.

She also appreciated the producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati for having such massive budgets for the movie. She went on to give special credits to the movie’s cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has done a great job at capturing the shots in the film. The movie is set in the 1970s in Europe.

Alongside, Chiranjeevi -Ram Charan’s Acharya will also star Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. It has Koratala Siva at the helm, who has directed the movies Janatha Garage and Srimanthudu, prior to this. It is bankrolled by the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, while Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Pooja Hegde also make appearances in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: RAM CHARAN'S TWITTER AND PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.