Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' To Release 'as Soon As COVID-19 Situation Improves', Says Director

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, all state governments are imposing strict measures and guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. In view of the strict restrictions being imposed by the government, several major releases that were in line to hit theatres are now getting postponed. After RRR, makers of the upcoming film Radhe Shyam had also postponed the release date. Now, the director of the film Radhe Shyam has issued a fresh statement regarding the release.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar tweeted, "As soon as the covid situations and restrictions come down the production house will announce the date." According to the statement, the film's release date has not been decided yet and it will be finalised as COVID-19 cases begin to decline.

The film which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles was slated to release on January 14, 2022. Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde. The multilingual romantic drama is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

As soon as the covid situations and restrictions come down the production house will announce the date. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2022

UV Creations had earlier postponed the release date of Radhe Shyam

Earlier, the makers had announced the postponement of the film which had left fans disappointed. The production house UV Creations took to Twitter and issued a statement, which read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant. It looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us raise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!”

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas