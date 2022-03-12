Prabhas 'Radhe Shyam' Vs 'Valimai' Vs 'Pushpa': Day 1 Collection Of Latest South Hit Films

Despite facing the brunt of the prevailing curbs imposed on theatres, films are witnessing a flourishing box office revenue over the past couple of months. Not only Bollywood but bug-budget South Indian films like Ajith Kumar's Valimai, Allu Arjuna starrer Pushpa: The Rise and more are also being loved and appreciated across the country. The latest addition to the list is Prabhas's Radhe Shyam also starring Pooja Hegde.

The hype around these films was successfully reflected at their box office collections as well as public response as moviegoers flocked cinema houses to experience the thrill of these action-packed movies on the big screen. Check out the latest numbers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise box office collection

Released on 17 December 2021, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year at the box office as it raked in over Rs 45 Cr India net on its first day for Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages, as per Box Office India. The film witnessed a quick surge in box office collection as it soon crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai box office collection

Released on February 24 in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages, Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai started off its journey on the box office at a high note as it minted Rs 33.5 in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the actioner managed to collect over Rs 45-50 crore across the world. As for the latest numbers, the film continues to witness steady growth in numbers as it raked over Rs 133.47 crore in its first week. Currently, on its third-week run, Valimai has collected a total of Rs 218.86 cr.

#Valimai WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 193.41 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 24.63 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 0.82 cr

Total - ₹ 218.86 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 11, 2022

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam box office

The latest to be added in the club of successful South film openers, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's new film Radhe Shyam hit the screens on March 1, 2022. Considering the major hype around the film, Radhe Shyam successfully pulled a large number to the cinema halls as it minted a whopping Rs 28 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as per Filmibeat. Emerging as the biggest openers of the year 2022, as per the latest numbers, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has collected over Rs 72.41 cr.