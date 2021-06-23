Prabhas Rejected Brand Endorsements Worth Rs 150 Crores In The Last Year: Reports

Other than films and web series, the majority of the actors are also associated with the brands they endorse. Almost all celebrities pick the brands they want to endorse wisely so as to not send out the wrong message to the masses. It was recently revealed that South superstar Prabhas rejected brand endorsements worth a whopping Rs 150 crores in the past year and here's everything you need to know about it.

Prabhas rejects brand endorsements worth Rs 150 crores

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Baahubali actor Prabhas rejected brand endorsements worth more than Rs 150 crores just in the last year. The actor was offered to be associated with several brands ranging from apparel, electronics to FMCG. A source told the portal that Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas, therefore the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. The source further added that Prabhas has rejected brand endorsements worth more than Rs 150 crores in just one year and the reason behind the same is not because he is not open to endorsing.

Talking more about the reason behind rejecting the brand endorsements, the source claimed that the actor has endorsed brands in the past and will continue to do so, but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. The source concluded by stating that he understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely and all this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive.

Prabhas' movies

Prabhas has quite a few films in his kitty at the moment. He is all set to share screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. It was on Valentine's Day when the makers of the film unveiled its teaser. Prabhas will also be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Adipurush, where he will portray the character of Lord Ram, while Kriti will be seen as Sita and Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan would play Laxman and Raavan respectively. Adipurush is set to be a 3D film with one of the highest budgets in the Indian film industry.

Image - Prabhas' Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.